Oct 30 Chemical maker Ashland Inc posted
a higher-than-expected quarterly profit as better pricing and
lower raw material costs pushed up margins.
Loss from continuing operations was about $272 million, or
$3.47 per share, in the fourth quarter, nearly unchanged from
$273 million, or $3.50 per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, income from continuing operations was $1.87
per share. Sales rose 17 percent to $2.1 billion.
Analysts on average were expecting a profit of $1.76 per
share, on revenue of $2.1 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Ashland, which has a market value of about $5.40 billion,
makes a wide range of specialty chemicals, including Valvoline
oil and materials for the packaging and water purification
industries.
Ashland shares, which have risen 20 percent so far this
year, closed at $68.74 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.