July 19 Chemical maker Ashland Inc posted a higher quarterly profit on improved earnings at its specialty ingredients business, driven by demand from energy and construction markets.

Income from continuing operations rose to $160 million, or $2 per share, in the third quarter, from $75 million, or 94 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to 2.1 billion. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)