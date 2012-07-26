* Q3 adj EPS $2.04 vs est. $1.74
* Q3 sales $2.1 bln vs est. $2.22 bln
July 19 Chemicals maker Ashland Inc said
it is working on developing products that can replace expensive
guar gum as its energy customers seek an alternative to the
commodity, which is used in oil and natural gas drilling in
shale fields.
Soaring demand for the powder-like gum, made from the seeds
of guar, or cluster bean, led to a three-fold jump in prices of
guar in the first five months of 2012.
Halliburton Co, the world's No. 2 oilfield services
company, said on Monday that rising prices for guar accounted
for about two-thirds of its margin depression in North America.
"Given the recent price of guar, we're seeing huge requests
for substitute materials," John Panichella, president of
Ashland's specialty ingredients unit, said on a conference call
with analysts.
"We're pursuing other technologies which could compete well
based on cost and performance."
Ashland's alternative cellulose gum products are already
used by the food industry in making sauces and ice cream, and
the company said it is well positioned to meet demand from
energy customers as well.
ENERGY DEMAND
Ashland, which makes a wide range of specialty chemicals,
including Valvoline oil and materials for the packaging and
water purification industries, has seen demand through July in
line with its expectations, said Chief Executive James O'Brien.
Income from continuing operations more than doubled to $160
million, or $2 per share, in the third quarter. Adjusted
earnings of $2.04 per share comfortably beat analysts' forecast
of $1.74.
Revenue rose 24 percent to $2.1 billion on demand from its
energy customers. Analysts had expected $2.22 billion, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The Covington, Kentucky-based company's shares, which have
risen 17 percent this year, were down less than a percent at
$66.18 in late morning trading on Thursday on the New York Stock
Exchange.
