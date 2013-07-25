* Jana Partners says move "encouraging"; seeks more
* 3rd-quarter income from continuing operations falls 27 pct
to $117 mln
* Total revenue falls 4 pct to $2.1 bln
* Shares rise 3 pct
By Sayantani Ghosh and Kanika Sikka
July 25 Valvoline motor oil maker Ashland Inc
said it was considering selling its water technologies
unit, but activist investor Jana Partners said the company needs
to do more to boost value for shareholders.
Ashland's water treatment business, the third largest among
the company's four units, supplies chemicals to industries
including pulp, paper and mining, and accounted for about a
fifth of Ashland's total revenue in 2012. The business also
makes products such as biocides, coagulants and wood adhesives.
Ashland shares rose as much as 3 percent in morning trade.
"We continue to see significant unrealized value within
Ashland's portfolio of businesses, and we are encouraged that
the company is starting on the path to unlock this value," a
Jana Partners spokesman told Reuters.
Jana Partners picked up a 7.4 percent stake in Ashland in
April and said the company's stock was "undervalued."
"The presence of Jana Partners as a major shareholder has
increased the pressure on management to accelerate the process
of trying to divest non-core units," SunTrust Robinson Humphrey
analyst James Sheehan said.
Ashland and other large U.S. chemical companies, including
DuPont and Dow Chemical Co, are looking to sell
their non-core, cyclical assets and focus on businesses that
generate higher margins even during downturns.
Ashland in April raised its quarterly dividend by more than
50 percent to 34 cents - the highest it has paid - and also
unveiled a $600 million stock repurchase plan, in response to
Jana Partner's stake.
The company had expanded the water technologies business
with its $2.6 billion acquisition of Hercules Inc in 2008,
saying the deal would reduce earnings volatility, improve
profitability and generate stronger cash flow. ()
Revenue from the business fell 9 percent last year.
"Management has been trying to improve profitability in the
Water Technologies business for several years, without much
success until very recently," Sheehan said.
Sales at the unit increased 2 percent in the third quarter,
as strong sales to Ashland's pulp and paper customers were
offset by weak demand at its industrial water business, which
includes utility water and municipal wastewater treatment.
The company has also initiated the sale of its rubber
business, and said this was part of its continuing plan to shave
off non-core assets.
The rubber business, which primarily serves the North
American replacement tire market, accounts for about a fifth of
the performance material unit's revenue.
"The tire elastomers business has low margins and is very
volatile, and does not fit with the company's high-margin
specialty chemicals focus," Sheehan said.
DuPont said on Tuesday that it was planning to exit its
once-lucrative paint pigments business to focus on a thriving
agricultural unit, while Dow Chemical on Thursday identified
three commodity-based businesses it wants to divest.
RESULTS AND OUTLOOK
Total revenue fell 4 percent to $2.1 billion, weighed down
by a sharp decline in guar sales. Ashland produces Galactasol
guar gum polymers, a substitute for India's guar beans, a key
ingredient used in hydraulic fracturing, or fracking.
Revenue at Ashland's performance materials unit slipped
slightly, mainly due to steep declines in the price of
butadiene, a key raw material for elastomers or rubber.
Third-quarter income from continuing operations fell 27
percent to $117 million. The company's adjusted profit of $1.82
per share, which excludes inventory write-down charges and other
items, came in below analysts' estimate of $1.84, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Ashland has been facing some shipment problems in the fourth
quarter and July sales had come in below what it had expected,
the company said on a conference call with analysts.
Ashland shares, which rose to $88.99 in morning trading on
the New York Stock Exchange, have risen more than 7 percent
since the beginning of the year to Wednesday close.