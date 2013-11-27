(Updates with Danaher not responding to comment)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Soyoung Kim
NEW YORK Nov 26 Industrial conglomerate Danaher
Corp and private equity firm Blackstone Group LP
are pursuing a joint bid for chemicals manufacturer Ashland
Inc's water technologies unit, two people familiar with
the matter said on Tuesday, in a deal that could top $1.5
billion.
It is the second asset that Danaher is pursuing in
partnership with Blackstone following their participation in an
auction, currently underway, for Johnson & Johnson's
clinical diagnostics unit that could fetch $4 billion.
The partnership could offer Blackstone an edge in what is
shaping up to be a popular auction with private equity firms.
Apollo Global Management LLC ; Bain Capital LLC; TPG
Capital LP; Onex Corp ; Advent International Corp; Rhone
Group LLC; Clayton, Dubilier & Rice LLC and Goldman Sachs Group
Inc's private equity arm are among the firms that are
also through to the second round of bidding for Ashland's water
technologies unit, other people familiar with the matter said
this week.
The water technologies business has earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortization of roughly $200
million and could fetch eight times that amount, the people
said.
The sources spoke on condition of anonymity because details
of the auction are confidential. An Ashland spokesman declined
to comment, a Danaher spokesman did not respond to a request for
comment, while representatives of the private equity firms
either declined to comment or did not respond to requests for
comment.
Ashland's water treatment business, the third largest among
the company's four units, supplies chemicals to industries
including pulp, paper and mining. The business also makes
products such as biocides, coagulants and wood adhesives.
Under pressure from activist investor Jana Partners LLC,
Ashland said in July it had asked Citigroup Inc to help
review options for the water technologies unit.
Earlier this month, Ashland said that a sale process was
underway and expected to wrap up in the first quarter of 2014.
Ashland added that it expected to use proceeds from the sale
primarily to fund share buybacks.
The company appointed John Panichella, a senior vice
president at Ashland and who has more than 25 years of
experience in global water markets, to lead the water
technologies business in October.
Ashland and other large U.S. chemical companies, including
DuPont and Dow Chemical Co, are looking to sell
their non-core, cyclical assets and focus on businesses that
generate higher margins even during downturns.
Such corporate carve-outs have proved to be a major source
of dealmaking for buyout firms active in the industrial sector.
In February, for example, Carlyle Group LP acquired
DuPont's performance coatings business for $4.9 billion while
Cinven Ltd bought Rockwood Holdings Inc's ceramics
business in September for $2 billion.
Ashland has also initiated the sale of its rubber business,
which primarily serves the North American replacement tire
market. It said this was part of its continuing plan to shave
off non-core assets.
