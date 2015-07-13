July 13 Manufacturer Ashley Furniture Industries Inc said on Monday it had decided not to pursue a sale and that it would be best to continue under its existing private ownership.

Chief Executive Officer Todd Wanek said in a statement that the largest U.S. furniture maker came to its decision after "many discussions with several great firms."

"While Ashley, like all U.S. manufacturers, must address a challenging environment, it has the benefits of stable ownership, passionate employees, loyal customers, exciting products, and lots and lots of opportunity for continued growth," Wanek added.

Established in 1945, Ashley sells its furniture through retailers and licensees in 123 countries. Earlier this summer, the family-owned company hired Goldman Sachs Group Inc to consider strategic alternatives that included a potential sale.

The Arcadia, Wisconsin-based company was acquired in 1976 by Ronald Wanek, who in 1970 had founded his own company called Arcadia Furniture. Forbes now pegs 74-year-old Wanek's net worth at $1.95 billion. (Reporting by Lauren Hirsch in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)