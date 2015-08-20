TORONTO Aug 20 Hackers have released a second, larger batch of data stolen from infidelity website AshleyMadison.com's parent company, Vice's online technology site Motherboard reported on Thursday.

The dump, the veracity of which Reuters was not able to immediately verify, appeared to include email messages linked to Noel Biderman, the chief executive officer of Ashley Madison owner Avid Life Media.

The company did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Motherboard report said the release bore the hallmarks of Tuesday's release by hackers who call themselves the Impact Team.

If authentic, the additional release would increase pressure on the company, which has been quiet about exactly how much and what sort of data was stolen in a breach in July.

The 20-gigabyte data dump reported on Thursday would be roughly double the size of the earlier one. That included personal details of millions of members of Ashley Madison, whose tagline is 'Life is short. Have an affair. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Grant McCool)