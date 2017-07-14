FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ashley Madison parent settles website users' data breach lawsuit
July 14, 2017 / 9:28 PM / a day ago

Ashley Madison parent settles website users' data breach lawsuit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - The owner of the Ashley Madison adultery website said on Friday it has agreed to pay $11.2 million to settle U.S. litigation over a 2015 data breach that exposed personal details of millions of users.

Ruby Life Inc, formerly known as Avid Dating Life Inc, denied wrongdoing in agreeing to the settlement, which requires approval by a federal judge in St. Louis. It has tightened security since discovering the breach in July 2015. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York, editing by G Crosse)

