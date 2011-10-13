* AuM down 10.5 pct to $58.9 bln in quarter to Sept-end

* Poor fund performance cuts assets by $7.1 bln; sees small inflows

* Equities, multi-strategy, local currency products hardest hit (Adds details)

LONDON, Oct 13 Ashmore Group , the emerging markets-focused investment house, lost more than 10 percent of its assets in the quarter to end-September after the recent sharp sell-off in emerging markets hit its funds.

Ashmore, which has the bulk of its assets in debt products, said assets droppped 10.5 percent to $58.9 billion in its first quarter, driven by $7.1 billion of negative performance in its range of funds, with the largest falls coming in local currency, multi-strategy and equities products.

This weak performance was offset by $200 million of net inflows, principally into multi-strategy themes, during the quarter.

The drop was slightly better than Numis analyst estimates, who had forecast assets would fall to $58.2 billion, citing weaker performance of Ashmore's flagship funds -- several of which underperformed their benchmarks in September -- and the resulting outflows this implied.

Shares in Ashmore have fallen close to 15 percent since its admission to Britain's FTSE 100 blue chip index in mid-September, and closed at 331.4 pence on Wednesday, valuing the company at 2.27 billion pounds. (Reporting by Tommy Wilkes, editing by Sinead Cruise)