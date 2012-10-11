UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
LONDON Oct 11 Ashmore Group PLC : * The quarter saw assets under management increase 6.8% to US$68.0 billion. * Drivers of this increase were positive investment performance of US$3.7
billion and net inflows of US$0.6 billion. * Principal net inflows were within the blended debt and local currency themes
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts