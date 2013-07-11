UPDATE 5-White House denies Trump order on biofuels program pending, markets roiled
* Renewable credits, corn, refining prices swing in volatile trade
LONDON, July 11 Ashmore Group PLC : * Assets under management in Q4 were substantially unchanged during the quarter
at US$77.4 billion * Net inflows of US$4.5 billion were offset by negative investment performance
of US$4.8 billion
* Renewable credits, corn, refining prices swing in volatile trade
* Open to lengthening telecom airwave licences to 25 yrs-source
WELLINGTON, March 1 Sky Network Television will not yet cancel its agreement to buy Vodafone's New Zealand unit after the country's competition regulator rejected the proposal, the firms said.