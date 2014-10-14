LONDON Oct 14 Emerging market fund manager Ashmore Group said on Tuesday that assets under management fell by $3.7 billion in the September quarter to $71.3 billion.

Negative investment performance contributed $3.4 billion to the fall, while the money manager suffered net capital outflows worth $300 million during the quarter, it said in a statement.

"Investment performance reflects market weakness towards the end of the quarter, with all themes impacted by the weaker market conditions," Ashmore said. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; editing by Simon Jessop)