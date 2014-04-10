LONDON, April 10 Emerging market-focused fund manager Ashmore Group plc said assets under management slid further in the March quarter when $6.2 billion was pulled from its funds.

The bulk of the outflows, $4 billion, were from funds used to provide currency hedging for investment portfolios. Smaller net outflows were seen in its local currency, blended debt and multi-strategy funds.

The outflows were offset partially by a positive investment performance of $1 billion, it added in a statement. Ashmore's assets under management closed the quarter at $70.1 billion.

Investment themes that performed well in the quarter included external debt and blended debt, local currency and corporate debt. The other investment themes were broadly flat.

Ashmore Chief Executive Mark Coombs said he was "comparatively more positive about outlook for investment returns than at this time last year". (Reporting by Simon Jessop Editing by Laura Noonan)