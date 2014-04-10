LONDON, April 10 Emerging market-focused fund
manager Ashmore Group plc said assets under management
slid further in the March quarter when $6.2 billion was pulled
from its funds.
The bulk of the outflows, $4 billion, were from funds used
to provide currency hedging for investment portfolios. Smaller
net outflows were seen in its local currency, blended debt and
multi-strategy funds.
The outflows were offset partially by a positive investment
performance of $1 billion, it added in a statement. Ashmore's
assets under management closed the quarter at $70.1 billion.
Investment themes that performed well in the quarter
included external debt and blended debt, local currency and
corporate debt. The other investment themes were broadly flat.
Ashmore Chief Executive Mark Coombs said he was
"comparatively more positive about outlook for investment
returns than at this time last year".
(Reporting by Simon Jessop Editing by Laura Noonan)