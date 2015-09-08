LONDON, Sept 8 Ashmore Group reported a rise in profit and revenue even as its assets under management (AuM) fell to $58.9 billion at the end of June, from $75 billion a year ago.

The emerging markets focused money manager said on Tuesday profit before tax rose 6 percent during the year to 181.3 million pounds ($278.37 million) while net revenues increased 8 percent to 283.3 million pounds.

Ashmore, which said Peter Gibbs will succeed Michael Benson as the firm's chairman next month, also proposed a final dividend of 12.1 pence a share and said 60 percent of its AuM was outperforming benchmarks over three years. ($1 = 0.6513 pounds) (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; editing by Simon Jessop)