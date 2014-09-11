* FY pretax down 34 pct at 170.3 mln pounds
* Currency fluctuations, lower fees hurt profit growth
* Fee margin shrinks to 60 basis points from 68 a year ago
* AUM declines 3 percent to $75 billion on $7.5 bln net
outflows
* Shares down more than 6 pct
(Adds analysts' comments, background, details, share
performance)
By Nishant Kumar
LONDON, Sept 11 Fund manager Ashmore Group Plc
has posted a sharp drop in profit for the past year
after being hit by turbulence in the emerging markets in which
it specialises, sending its shares to a six-month low.
The result highlights challenges faced by Ashmore, whose
assets tripled in recent years on the back of rising investor
interest in emerging markets but which remains vulnerable to
market swings in such economies at a time when the prospect of
interest rate hikes is rising.
The company's pretax profit fell 34 percent to 170.3 million
pounds ($276.3 million), it said on Thursday, about 5 percent
lower than the mean forecast by analysts tracked by Thomson
Reuters StarMine.
About 30 million pounds of the decrease at the pretax level
was due to lower performance fees, due to a drop in the value of
the funds it manages as well as how well they performed. Another
46 million of the decline was a result of the strength of
sterling against the dollar, reflecting the fact that it earns
most of its fees in the U.S. currency.
Assets under management (AUM) fell 3 percent to $75 billion
through the year to the end of June after the group suffered net
outflows worth $7.5 billion. However, it added about $5 billion
of assets in the last quarter.
The group's net management fee margin fell to 60 basis
points at the end of June from 68 during the same period last
year, continuing its slide from more than 100 basis points five
years ago.
"Because of that quite hefty margin compression, it's very
difficult for this group to show any profit growth," said David
Mccann, an analyst at brokerage Numis Securities.
With inflationary pressure and other costs, Ashmore needs to
keep increasing net inflows by 10 percent just to keep earnings
steady, he said. "That's a pretty hefty hurdle."
Ashmore shares traded down 6.6 percent at 0915 GMT, the
biggest declining financial sector stock within the FTSE All
Share Index. The stock fell as low as 320p, its lowest
since late March.
MORE VOLATILE
The group has sought to benefit from emerging market
volatility, but the same conditions can also result in a
short-term underperformance, Chief Executive Mark Coombs said in
a statement. More recently there had been more positive signs.
"The recovery in sentiment towards emerging markets in
recent months has benefited positions taken during those more
volatile periods over the course of the year," he said.
About 80 percent of the firm's assets outperformed
benchmarks over a three-year period, while 92 did so over five
years, the company said, referring to a critical measure used by
investors when they allocate money to a fund.
Ashmore said it had cut total operating costs by 23 percent
to 97.9 million pounds and proposed to pay a final dividend of
12 pence per share, giving a 2 percent increase for the
full-year dividend to 16.45 pence.
Going into the results, Ashmore shares traded at 15.1 times
12-months forward earnings estimates, about 8 percent above a
five-year median figure, Thomson Reuters StarMine data showed.
Of 17 analysts tracking the company, three rated it a "buy"
or a "strong buy", a drop from six three months ago.
"Between falling management margins (even without considering
performance fees) and markets continuing to be
less-than-helpful, even with (the dollar's) ... recent
resurgence against sterling, the premium rating Ashmore already
enjoys appears full to us," Alex Potter, an analyst at Mirabaud
Securities, wrote in a report.
($1 = 0.6164 British Pounds)
(Editing by Jane Merriman and David Holmes)