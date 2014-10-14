* Hit by weaker market conditions
* Assets dip $3.7 bln, $300 mln was money leaving
* Equities, Japanese multi-strategy funds hit
(Adds share performance, analyst comments)
By Nishant Kumar
LONDON, Oct 14 Ashmore Group assets
fell more than expected in the September quarter as weaker
markets led to portfolio losses and some investors opted to take
money out of its funds, pushing the company's shares down to
four-year lows.
The figures illustrate the vulnerability of emerging
market-focused asset managers such as Ashmore to the prospect of
interest rate hikes in the U.S. which make investors more likely
to sell riskier assets bought in search of higher yields.
Money managed by Ashmore declined by $3.7 billion during the
quarter to $71.3 billion. While negative investment performance
accounted for $3.4 billion of the fall, about $300 million also
flowed out of funds.
The assets under management came below the bottom range of
the consensus of $72-76 billion, said David McCann, an analyst
at Numis Securities, adding that the market was more
disappointed by the net flows figure.
"Most people were looking for a small positive net flows and
certainly that was the kind of guidance or message we got when
we had the results in early September," he said.
At 1010 GMT shares in Ashmore were down 2.5 percent at 293.9
pence, their lowest since August 2010. By comparison, the FTSE
Mid-250 index was down 0.2 percent on Tuesday. Ashmore
share have lost more than a quarter of their value this year.
An appreciation in the dollar hit the performance of its
local currency and blended debt holdings. The money manager said
clients pulled out money towards the end of the quarter mainly
from equities and Japanese multi-strategy funds.
Its local currency, blended debt and corporate debt funds
saw net inflows in three months to September.
Ashmore Chief Executive Mark Coombs struck a positive tone
on the prospects for emerging markets despite signs of an
economic slowdown.
"The fundamentals in emerging markets continue to be
supportive and many of the market uncertainties of the past year
are being resolved," he said.
He said political changes in a number of emerging market
countries had resulted in favourable reformist agendas and
geopolitical risk was limited, while the U.S. Treasury market
has also reacted in a measured way to the increasing prospect of
higher short-term interest rates.
"This provides a firm footing for Ashmore's investment
processes to take on risk and to deliver long-term investment
performance for clients," he added.
(Reporting by Nishant Kumar; editing by Simon Jessop/Keith
Weir)