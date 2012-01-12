UPDATE 4-Reckitt finalises deal to buy Mead Johnson for $16.6 bln
By Tommy Wilkes
LONDON, Jan 12 UK fund manager Ashmore Group Plc reported a small rise in assets in the fourth quarter, helped by inflows into debt products and a recovery in its core emerging markets.
Ashmore said on Thursday assets grew 2.5 percent to $60.4 billion, driven by $500 million of net inflows and $1 billion in positive performance.
The numbers beat a forecast of $59.4 billion from brokerage Numis, which maintained its "hold" recommendation on the stock.
"We still regard EM (emerging markets) debt as a relatively safe place in the short term, in contrast to western debt in a "risk off" environment, given the generally lower indebtedness and higher real growth rates expected in EM economies, albeit short-term asset class outflow risk remains," Numis said.
Shares in Ashmore were up 1.3 percent at 0805 GMT, against a flat FT-All Share index.
A rocky period for emerging markets last year hit Ashmore's asset base and the fees it collects on funds. The group managed $65.8 billion at end-June, before a sharp sell-off in markets which slashed the assets it manages by more than 10 percent.
Performance fees for funds having a performance ending in December were "minimal", as anticipated, Ashmore said, which meant overall performance fees for the six months to end-December were around 23 million pounds ($35.3 million).
In the same sector Charlemagne Capital said its assets had fallen by more than a third last year after a slump in emerging markets, reducing net performance fees by almost 20 percent for the year.
Dedicated emerging markets funds recorded their second-largest annual historic outflows last year, the company added.
The group now manages $2.3 billion. ($1 = 0.6513 British pounds) (Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Sinead Cruise)
