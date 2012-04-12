* Assets under management up 9 pct to $65.9 bln

* Investment performance adds $4.3 bln, inflows add $1.2 bln

LONDON, April 12 Emerging markets specialist fund manager Ashmore said investments made during the back end of 2012 came good in its third quarter, with performance buoying a 9 percent lift in its assets under management.

Investment performance added $4.3 billion to assets, complementing a net inflow of $1.2 billion in new money during the three months to the end of March, Ashmore said in a trading statement on Thursday.

Assets under management stood at $65.9 billion.

"Consistent with Ashmore's long standing investment approach of adding risk during periods of market volatility... all investment themes have subsequently delivered positive investment performance," the fund manager said.

Performance in equities, debt and local currencies contributed most to the increase in assets, Ashmore added.

However, the investment manager noted its equities and blended debt products had seen "modest net outflows" during the quarter.

Ashmore shares closed on Wednesday at 386 pence. (Reporting by Chris Vellacott)