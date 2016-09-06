UPDATE 3-Crisis-hit BT says Italian scandal now under control
LONDON, Sept 6 Ashmore Group posted forecast-beating full-year profits on Tuesday, buoyed by a recovery in market performance and investor sentiment towards emerging markets.
The firm said pretax profit fell 8 percent in the year to end-June to 167.5 million pounds ($223 million), although this beat a mean consensus forecast of 142.8 million pounds, Thomson Reuters data showed.
Revenues over the period were down 18 percent to 232.5 million pounds, broadly in line with a company supplied consensus forecast of 13 analysts for 230 million pounds.
As a result, the company said diluted earnings per share were down 7 percent to 18.1 pence a share, above a company supplied consensus for 15.2 pence a share.
Ashmore said it would pay a final dividend per share of 12.1 pence, taking its total dividend for the year to 16.65 pence a share. ($1 = 0.7508 pounds) (Reporting by Simon Jessop)
