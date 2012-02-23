* Total net revenue up 4 pct to 181 mln stg

LONDON, Feb 23 British fund manager Ashmore Group reported a small rise in first-half pretax profit, as an increase in assets offset a reduction in the fees it earns for fund performance during a rocky period for emerging markets.

Ashmore, which focuses on emerging markets, said on Thursday an increase in the number of lower margin accounts run for large individual investors had combined with the slump in the asset class during the six months ended December to reduce margins.

Graeme Dell, finance director at London-based Ashmore, said the growth of emerging markets as an asset class was reducing the firm's ability to earn performance fees.

"As an asset class becomes larger, more liquid, more invested in by more people, more mainstream, then typically the ability to earn a performance fee reduces," he said.

At 9 percent, higher margin retail clients are still a relatively small propotion of Ashmore's business. The proportion fell over the year after a reduction in business from Japan-based customers.

But Dell said returns in equities, corporate debt and currencies, where he expects many to strengthen versus the U.S. dollar, should rebound after last year's sell-off.

"I think the outlook for the asset class of emerging markets, both debt and equity, is good for 2012 and the beginning of 2012 has demonstrated that."

Despite the fall in performance fees, which more than halved year-on-year to 23 million pounds, profits rose slightly, helped by earning management fees on a bigger pool of assets.

The group managed $60.4 billion at Dec. 31, down $5.4 billion or 8 percent of its assets, from June 30 but higher than in 2010.

Shares in Ashmore, which gained entry to the FTSE 100 last year, were up 2 percent to 394.3 pence at 0955 GMT, outperforming a 0.3 percent rise in London's main share index.

Ashmore said pretax profits for its first half rose 2 percent to 129.8 million pounds ($203.4 million), beating analyst expectations, while total net revenues rose four percent to 181 million pounds.

Analysts had forecast revenues of 179 million pounds and pretax profits of 126 million pounds, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Numis analysts said some of the drivers of the better-than expected numbers, particularly a gain from more favourable exchange rates, were unlikely to recur.

"Our short term recommendation on Ashmore however remains 'hold'," the analysts said in a note. "Our preferred way of playing the EM (emerging market) growth theme within asset management, remains Aberdeen (Asset Management )."

Ashmore sources about a fifth of its assets from emerging market-based investors, primarily institutions, and Dell said it was keen to win more clients among many countries' growing middle classes, not ruling out the possibility it would look to buy a manager in bigger markets like China or Brazil.

Ashmore said it would pay an interim dividend of 4.25 pence per share, up from 4.16 pence last year.

Ashmore was founded by media-shy Mark Coombs, who has led the group since 1998 and still owns 42-percent of the firm.

Coombs is ranked 53 in the 2011 Sunday Times Rich List. ($1 = 0.6383 British pounds) (Reporting by Tommy Wilkes, editing by Sinead Cruise and Mark Potter)