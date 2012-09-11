* Pretax profit dips to 243.2 mln stg vs f'cast 231 mln
* Management fees up 21 pct; performance fees tumble
* Assets under management $63.7 bln at end-June
* Net revenue flat at 333.3 mln stg
* Shares down 1 pct
By Tommy Wilkes
LONDON, Sept 11 Emerging markets fund manager
Ashmore Group is earning lower fees on the money it
manages, underlining how greater competition and a shift towards
less lucrative products is hitting margins in its specialist
sector.
The group said on Tuesday its average revenue margin - made
up of performance and management fees - fell to 74 basis points
for the year to end-June from 86 points a year earlier, a
narrowing in profitability it put down to the different types of
business it is winning.
At the same time, staff are seeing a salary squeeze as
bonuses linked to performance fall. A 1 percent drop in variable
compensation helped protect pretax profit, which reached 243.2
million pounds, down only slightly from the year before and
topping expectations of 231 million.
The company has a policy of low basic pay topped up by
additional variable payments.
Ashmore has been one the main beneficiaries of the explosive
growth of emerging markets as an investment class. Founded in
1992, investors wanting exposure to fast-growing economies have
poured in money, turning the group into a FTSE 100 member and
founder and CEO Mark Coombs into a billionaire.
Ashmore's proposed final dividend of 15 pence per share, up
from 14.5 pence last year, hands Coombs a hefty windfall. Coombs
owns just under 42 percent of the firm, meaning that the
dividend will earn him more than 44 million pounds.
Yet emerging markets are becoming more mature as more money
flows in and rivals launch new fund products.
Ashmore Chief Financial Officer Graeme Dell told Reuters the
margin squeeze was down to a shift in the sorts of business it
is winning, including gains from larger, lower margin accounts.
The fund manager is also seeing new flows into investment
grade debt products. But emerging market investment grade debt
funds tend to command lower management fees versus
higher-yielding assets.
COST BASE
While analysts noted the decline in margins, some were
impressed by the firm's control on costs.
"(Ashmore) has previously displayed its stewardship of the
cost base at a time when overall business performance has been
deemed lacklustre, and so either flows pick up and costs with
them or cost control remains in place," JP Morgan analysts said.
"We retain a 'neutral' recommendation but Ashmore retains
its attractions as a play on emerging market debt as an asset
class," the analysts said in a note.
Ashmore will likely continue to attract new clients,
analysts said, but has suffered tougher times recently as market
volatility weighs on the performance of its funds.
The group also faces a maturing asset class in which more
rivals such as Aberdeen Asset Management launch products
to seize on interest from investors disillusioned with developed
markets.
Shares in Ashmore, which gained entry to Britain's blue-chip
FTSE 100 index a year ago, fell 1 percent by 1045 GMT,
underperforming the UK benchmark.
Emerging markets-based clients would remain a major source
of new growth, Ashmore said, and now accounted for more than 20
percent of assets, up from less than 10 percent five years ago.
In order to capitalise on growing demand for emerging market
investments among the growing local middle class, Ashmore is
expanding overseas and in July it opened an office in Indonesia,
adding to a presence in Brazil, Turkey and Colombia.
Assets under management dropped 3 percent year-on-year to
$63.7 billion, after a negative investment performance of its
funds outweighed new inflows.
Management fees rose by more than a fifth to 302.6 million
pounds after a rise in average assets under management during
the year, while performance fees more than halved to 25.4
million pounds.
Revenue was flat at 333.3 million pounds.