LONDON, Sept 10 Ashmore Group, a fund
manager focused on emerging markets, said its pre-tax profit
increased 6 percent in the 12 months to the end of June, beating
analyst forecasts after its income from performance fees rose.
London-based Ashmore said in a statement on Tuesday pre-tax
profit rose to 257.6 million pounds ($405 million), against
233.7 million pounds expected by Societe Generale analysts.
Despite a widespread sell-off in emerging markets since May,
prompted by worries about a withdrawal of the U.S. central bank
monetary stimulus, Ashmore did not suffer significant asset
outflows.
Across the year to June, its assets under management rose 22
percent to $77.4 billion. This, as well as strong investment
performance before the May sell-off, helped it to earn 33.4
million pounds in performance fees, up from 25.4 million pounds
in 2012.