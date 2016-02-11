LONDON Feb 11 Emerging markets-focused fund manager Ashmore reported a 29 percent drop in underlying profit and a 16 percent drop in assets under management in the first half of its financial year on Thursday, though profit came in above forecasts.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at 68 million pounds ($98.84 million) for the half-year ended Dec 31, Ashmore said in a trading statement.

This compared with a forecast of 64.2 million pounds in a company-supplied poll, and was down from 96.3 million a year earlier.

Assets under management dropped to $49.4 billion, from $58.9 billion in June 2015.

"Sentiment is likely to continue to be affected by the lower oil price and ongoing concerns about slowing global growth, particularly with respect to China," chief executive Mark Coombs said in the statement.

Worries about global and Chinese growth have hit riskier emerging markets in recent months. Emerging market stocks have fallen nearly 30 percent since April 2015.

The firm said it would pay an interim dividend of 4.55 pence per share, against a forecast 4.6 pence. ($1 = 0.6880 pounds) (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)