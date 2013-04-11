* Net inflows $7.3 bln in Q1
* Assets under mgmt reach $77.7 bln
* Negative investment performance in debt funds
LONDON, April 11 Emerging markets specialist
Ashmore Group said on Thursday it attracted $7.3
billion of net new money into its funds during the first three
months of the year, buoyed by investor demand for its debt
funds.
The net inflows take its assets under management to $77.7
billion, are far more than the London-based group has attracted
in recent quarters.
In its first quarter of 2012 the group reported $1.2 billion
of net inflows, while in the final three months of last year it
added $1 billion.
Ashmore, run by billionaire Mark Coombs, said strong net
inflows continued into its local currency, corporate and blended
debt products, while equities and external debt suffered modest
net outflows.
European and U.S. institutional investors bought into its
funds during the quarter, the firm said, alongside
government-related clients such as sovereign wealth funds in
emerging markets.
Negative investment performance took $600 million off its
assets under management during the quarter, Ashmore also said.
British fund managers have benefited from a strong start to
the year as investors regain their appetite for investment funds
as markets rally.
Shares in Ashmore closed at 354.9 pence on Wednesday,
valuing the company at about 2.5 billion pounds ($3.83 billion).