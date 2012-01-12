* Assets rise to $60.4 bln

* Net inflows $0.5 bln

* Says December-ending performance fees minimal

LONDON, Jan 12 UK fund manager Ashmore Group reported a small rise in assets in the fourth quarter, helped by inflows into debt products and a recovery in its core emerging markets.

Ashmore said on Thursday assets grew 2.5 percent to $60.4 billion, driven by $500 million of net inflows and $1 billion in positive performance.

A rocky period for emerging markets last year hit Ashmore's asset base and the fees it collects on funds. The group managed $65.8 billion at end-June, before a sharp sell-off in markets slashed the assets it manages by more than 10 percent.

Performance fees for funds having a performance ending in December were "minimal" as anticipated, Ashmore said, which meant overall performance fees for the six months to end-December were around 23 million pounds ($35.3 million).

Ashmore shares closed at 325.9 pence on Wednesday, valuing the company at around 2.3 billion pounds. ($1 = 0.6513 British pounds) (Reporting by Tommy Wilkes, editing by Sinead Cruise)