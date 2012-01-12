PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 13
Feb 13 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Assets rise to $60.4 bln
* Net inflows $0.5 bln
* Says December-ending performance fees minimal
LONDON, Jan 12 UK fund manager Ashmore Group reported a small rise in assets in the fourth quarter, helped by inflows into debt products and a recovery in its core emerging markets.
Ashmore said on Thursday assets grew 2.5 percent to $60.4 billion, driven by $500 million of net inflows and $1 billion in positive performance.
A rocky period for emerging markets last year hit Ashmore's asset base and the fees it collects on funds. The group managed $65.8 billion at end-June, before a sharp sell-off in markets slashed the assets it manages by more than 10 percent.
Performance fees for funds having a performance ending in December were "minimal" as anticipated, Ashmore said, which meant overall performance fees for the six months to end-December were around 23 million pounds ($35.3 million).
Ashmore shares closed at 325.9 pence on Wednesday, valuing the company at around 2.3 billion pounds. ($1 = 0.6513 British pounds) (Reporting by Tommy Wilkes, editing by Sinead Cruise)
SANTIAGO, Feb 12 More than 300 people wearing hoods vandalized property at the world's biggest copper mine, BHP Billiton's Escondida in Chile, and forced contract workers to stop work during an ongoing strike, management said on Sunday.
Feb 12 German generic drugmaker Stada has received a 3.6 billion euro takeover offer from private equity group Cinven, the Financial Times reported.