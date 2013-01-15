* Assets under mgmt reach $71 bln at Dec. 31
* Net inflows total $1 bln
* Strongest net inflows in local currency and blended debt
LONDON, Jan 15 Emerging markets fund manager
Ashmore Group said clients added $1 billion of new
money to its range of funds in the last three months of 2012, as
investors looked to benefit from a rally in assets across India
and China.
In a trading statement released on Tuesday, London-based
Ashmore said assets under management rose to $71 billion at Dec.
31 - its second quarter - up $3 billion from the prior quarter.
The firm said it had benefited from strong demand for its
corporate debt, blended debt and local currency products and
that net inflows topped $1 billion. Positive investment
performance added $2 billion to its assets.
Equities, a business which Ashmore has struggled to grow and
where it faces strong competition from the likes of Aberdeen
Asset Management, saw further net outflows, however.
The overall net inflows outstripped the $600 million the
manager reported in its first quarter, and underline the demand
for emerging markets even amid more volatile markets.
Emerging market shares rallied more than 15 percent last
year - including more than 5 percent in the last quarter - as
signs China's economy would not slow too quickly and an easing
of the European debt crisis supported prices.
Shares in Ashmore, which was founded by billionaire Mark
Coombs in the late 1990s, closed at 381.5 pence on Monday,
valuing the company at just over 2.7 billion pounds ($4.3
billion).