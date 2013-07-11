* Ashmore negative investment performance $4.8 bln in Q2

LONDON, July 11 Fund manager Ashmore Group said the big sell-off in emerging markets, its core focus, outweighed fresh inflows during the second quarter, leaving its assets under management marginally lower.

In a trading statement published on Thursday, London-based Ashmore said all but one of its fund categories suffered negative investment performance in the three months to end-June, wiping $4.8 billion off its assets.

But strong demand for emerging markets local currency and corporate debt added net inflows of $4.5 billion during the quarter, and its alternatives products arm also held up well.

Assets under management fell to $77.4 billion, down from $77.7 billion three months earlier.

Emerging market stocks, bonds and currencies have endured a significant price adjustment in recent weeks, after signals that the U.S. Federal Reserve might scale back its bond-buying programme prompted some investors to dump riskier assets for the relative safe haven of the United States.

The share prices of UK fund managers with big emerging market exposures have followed asset prices downwards. Ashmore shares have lost around 18 percent since late May, while Aberdeen Asset Management's stock is down almost 20 percent.

"Market conditions were clearly more challenging towards the end of the quarter, but emerging markets fundamentals remain intact and attractive investment opportunities have become apparent across a range of fixed income and equity assets," Mark Coombs, Ashmore's billionaire chief executive who founded the company in the 1990s, said in the statement.