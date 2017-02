MUMBAI, Sept 5 Ashok Leyland Ltd , India's second largest commercial vehicle maker, said on Monday its total vehicle sales in August fell 3.5 percent to 7,218 vehicles from 7,480 a year ago.

Domestic sales fell to 6,168 from 6,705 vehicles, while exports rose to 1,050 from 775, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Aniruddha Basu; Editing by Sunil Nair)