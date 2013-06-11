MUMBAI, June 11 India's Ashok Leyland Ltd is planning to raise 3 billion rupees ($51.80 million) via dual tranche bonds, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said.

The maker of buses, trucks and commercial vehicles will issue three-year bonds at 9.45 percent and five-year bonds at 9.60 percent, said the source.

Axis Bank is the sole arranger to the bond sale, as per the source.

The bonds are rated AA- by ICRA.

($1 = 57.9100 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Supriya Kurane)