BRIEF-Sports Direct says workers' representative will not be a director
* Has begun process of electing a workers' representative who will attend its board meetings
LONDON May 13 Ashtead Group PLC : * Acquisition of Accession Group Limited * Consideration of £28 million which was paid in cash * Additional cash consideration of £7 million may also become payable
* Has begun process of electing a workers' representative who will attend its board meetings
* Says signs Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with JD Sports Fashion PLC (JD Sports) and JD Sprinter Holdings (JD Sprinter) for business combination in Iberia
LONDON, March 9 Royal Dutch Shell directors will from this year be rewarded depending on how well the company manages its greenhouse gas emissions and how much free cashflow it generates, it said on Thursday.