(Adds CEO comments, details, background)
By Li-mei Hoang
LONDON, March 3 British industrial equipment
hire group Ashtead raised its full year expectations
after posting a 33 percent rise in quarterly profit on strong
demand in the United States and Britain.
Chief Executive Geoff Drabble said the company was
benefiting from the recovery in the U.S. and UK construction
markets, which was seeing a pick-up in demand for residential
properties.
"The recovery has become more obvious and it has become more
widespread ... we are still about 30 percent below the previous
peak, so my view is that we have a number of years left to run
in this cycle," said Drabble.
The company, which has raised its profit expectations for
three consecutive quarters, said pretax profit rose to 113.9
million pounds ($175 million) for the quarter ended Jan. 31,
compared with 80.4 million pounds a year ago.
Ashtead, which rents everything from small tools to large
diggers and water pumps, has grown rapidly over the past few
years as hard-up customers in its two markets of Britain and the
United States have turned to hiring equipment rather than buying
and maintaining it.
The company is expected to post a full-year profit of 478.70
million in June, according to a Thomson Reuters poll of 13
analysts conducted before the results.
Shares in the company were 1 percent higher at 1,193 pence
by 0902 pence, after rising 2.9 percent in early trading.
($1 = 0.6497 pounds)
(Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; editing by Sarah Young and Louise
Heavens)