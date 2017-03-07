March 7, 2017Britain's Ashtead Group Plc
stuck by its annual earnings forecast on Tuesday as strong
growth in the industrial equipment hire company's main North
American market and a weaker British pound helped it to an 8
percent rise in third-quarter profits.
Underlying pretax profit at constant currency rose to 178.7
million pounds ($218.46 million) for the three months to Jan.
31 from 139.1 million a year earlier.
The company, which hires out diggers and tools on short-term
contracts, said rental revenue at constant currency rates rose
14 percent to 729.2 million pounds while the reported figure
stood at 804.5 million pounds.
($1 = 0.8180 pounds)
(Reporting by Justin George Varghese and Esha Vaish in
Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)