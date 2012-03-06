* Q3 pretax profit 21 mln stg vs year ago 2 mln stg loss

* Revenue for nine months up 23 pct to 846.8 mln stg

* Ups FY profit expectations for third time this financial year

* Shares up 0.3 pct (Adds details, CEO, analyst comments, shares)

By Neil Maidment

LONDON, March 6 Industrial equipment hire firm Ashtead raised its full-year profit expectations for the third time this financial year, as a continued shift by cash-strapped consumers to rent rather than buy helped it swing to a record third-quarter profit.

Ashtead, whose U.S. rental unit Sunbelt contributes over 80 percent of its revenue, posted pretax profit for the third-quarter to end-January of 20.6 million pounds ($32.7 million), in what is historically its most difficult period due to Christmas, Thanksgiving and adverse weather conditions.

The result follows a loss of 1.7 million pounds for the same period in 2011, and surpassed analyst expectations, which included a forecast of 11 million pounds from Panmure Gordon.

Ashtead's shares were up 0.3 percent at 257.8 pence at 1111 GMT, having earlier been the top gainer in the FTSE 250, reaching 273 pence. The stock is up more than 40 percent in three months.

Ashtead said on Tuesday it now sees full-year profit significantly ahead of its earlier expectations.

Panmure raised its pretax profit forecast to 125 million pounds for the full-year from 100 million pounds, with other brokers raising forecasts to between 120 and 126 million pounds.

"Ashtead has announced Q3 results, which are much better than expected and a record for Q3. While there are some benefits from better weather than is often the case in Q3 and less disruption to activity levels as a result, self-help continues to deliver dramatically," a Panmure research note read.

The group, which hires out equipment from diggers to small tools, said it had seen profits swell as tight finances push customers towards renting rather than buying expensive equipment and as smaller competitors struggle to compete with its fleet size and prices.

Group revenue rose 23 percent to 846.8 million pounds for the first nine months of the year.

Revenue in its U.S. Sunbelt business -- the second largest in America -- grew 25 percent for the same period, with sales at its UK A-Plant unit up 11 percent as both divisions benefited from more fleet out on rent and at higher prices.

Ashtead said February had also delivered year-on-year revenue and profit growth in both regions.

Ashtead's U.S. rival United Rentals Inc, which is buying counterpart RSC Holdings Inc for about $1.9 billion dollars, also posted better-than-expected third-quarter figures in January thanks to higher rental rates.

Chief Executive Geoff Drabble told Reuters that the U.S. construction market was "flat to mildly positive" at the moment and stressed that the firm would also benefit from any major uptick in activity as demand for equipment would grow and could also be rented at higher prices in a more buoyant industry.

"In every major city in north America I can point to a significant project where there is a hole in the ground and that project was mothballed back in 2007/08. When those projects start again then we will know non-residential construction has kicked off again," he said.

Drabble added that it had seen clearer signs of improvement in smaller construction work, including multi-storey residential apartments.

Founded in 1947, Ashtead moved into the U.S. in 1990 and 16 years later paid $1 billion for NationsRent Inc to become the second largest player in America. (Editing by Adveith Nair and Elaine Hardcastle)