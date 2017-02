LONDON, Sept 4 Ashtead Group PLC : * Q1 underlying profit before tax 61.4 mln stg vs 33.8 mln stg, up 82 pct * Sees gently improving conditions in the US and a more challenging outlook in

the UK * We do not anticipate any significant changes to this environment in the short

term * We now anticipate a full year result materially ahead of our previous

expectations