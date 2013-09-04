Sept 4 Equipment rental company Ashtead Group
Plc reported a 63 percent increase in pretax profit for
the first quarter, prompting it to raise its earnings
expectations for the full year.
The British company, which hires out diggers and tools on
short-term contracts, said it anticipates full-year results
ahead of its expectations.
Pretax profit for the three months ended July 31 rose to
99.5 million pounds($154.54 million) from 61.1 million pounds a
year earlier. Revenue rose 26 percent to 410.5 million pounds.
Revenue from its core Sunbelt business rose 25 percent to
343.9 million pounds. Ashtead operates as Sunbelt Rentals in the
United States.
"Whilst key risks remain U.S. macro, pricing pressure and
foreign exchange, we believe Ashtead can continue to gain market
share from peers," Jefferies analyst Justin Jordan said in a
note, raising his price target on the stock to 850 pence from
835 pence.