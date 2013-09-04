* First-quarter pretax profit rises 63 pct to 99.5 mln stg
* Revenue increases 26 pct to 410.5 mln stg
* First-quarter capital expenditure 279 mln stg
* Stocks falls 10 pct; top percentage loser on FTSE-250
index
By Karen Rebelo
Sept 4 Equipment rental group Ashtead Group Plc
raised its earnings expectations for the full year, but
concerns over large capital expenditure in the first quarter
dragged the company's stock down as much as 10 percent.
The British company, which hires out diggers and tools on
short-term contracts, said capital expenditure in the quarter
ended July 31 was 279 million pounds ($433 million).
The company said its expectation for gross capital
expenditure was unchanged from the year end at 560 million
pounds.
"We have the luxury of being able to buy our equipment on
very, very short lead times and therefore the concept of an
annual capital budget is alien to us," Chief Executive Geoff
Drabble said.
Panmure Gordon analyst Paul Jones said it was too early for
the company to predict its spending pattern for the year.
"What Ashtead have actually said is, 'yeah' we'll probably
invest more in the full year but we're not changing our guidance
yet .... some people have taken that as they've invested badly
and wrongly and they've got the timing wrong," Jones said.
Ashtead shares were down 9 percent at 626.5 pence at 1132
GMT. The stock was the top percentage loser on the FTSE-250
Midcap Index on Wednesday.
STRONG FIRST QUARTER
Ashtead said pretax profit for the first quarter rose 63
percent to 99.5 million pounds from a year earlier. Revenue
increased 26 percent to 410.5 million pounds.
The company has defied a limp construction market, with the
industry on both sides of the Atlantic only now starting to
recover from the spectacular bust that began in 2008.
Revenue from the company's core Sunbelt business in the
United States rose 25 percent to 343.9 million pounds.
"Anything to do with energy is the strongest bit ... we are
still seeing negative growth for anything which is government
led. So sequestration in America is clearly some drag on the
overall growth of the construction market," Drabble said.