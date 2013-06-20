LONDON, June 20 Equipment rental firm Ashtead
posted an 87 percent jump in profit on Thursday and
raised its forecast for 2014, reaping the rewards of a
structural shift to renting in its core U.S. construction
market.
The firm, which hires out diggers and power tools on short
term contracts, made an underlying pretax profit of 247 million
pounds ($386.80 million), ahead of analyst forecasts of 237
million. Revenue grew 19 percent to 1.36 billion pounds.
"With this momentum established in the business, cyclical
recovery still to come and a strong balance sheet to support
growth opportunities, we anticipate that our profits in the
coming year will be ahead of our earlier expectations," the firm
said in a statement.
Ashtead, which gets more than 95 percent of its operating
profit from its U.S. operation Sunbelt Rentals, said it spent
521 million pounds in 2012 renewing its fleet of equipment, but
added that in 2013 it would divert more capital expenditure
towards "growth".
The firm's confidence comes from improving U.S. construction
data, the American Rental Association predicting 6.9 percent
industry revenue growth in 2013, and a relatively young fleet of
equipment.
In a Thomson Reuters poll of 15 analysts, just one had a
"hold" rating and none had a "sell".
Ashtead is now moving towards providing more equipment for
higher margin speciality services such as pump and power and
scaffolding, possibly through bolt-on acquisitions.
Shares in the firm were the fourth highest riser in the FTSE
250 in the last year, up 167 percent, and hit an all time high
of 675 pence in May.