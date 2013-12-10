LONDON Dec 10 Equipment rental company Ashtead
Group expects full-year profit at the upper end of
expectations after reporting a 42 percent rise in pretax profit
for the second quarter.
Ashtead has raised its forecasts at every announcement for
the past eight quarters, defying an otherwise volatile
construction market with bumper growth.
The British company, which hires out diggers and tools on
short-term contracts, said pretax profit for the three months to
Oct. 31 rose to 112.8 million pounds ($184.8 million) from 78.9
million pounds a year earlier, above analysts' forecasts.
Revenue was up 23 percent to 439.2 million pounds.
Jefferies analyst Justin Jordan ugraded his full-year pretax
profit forecast by 4 percent to 342 million pounds.
Profit at Ashtead's rental business in the United States,
which operates under the Sunbelt Rentals brand and generated
more than 90 percent of the group's profits last year, rose by
32 percent.
"Activity on the ground and lead indicators remain very
healthy," said Ashtead Chief Executive Geoff Drabble.
"We now anticipate a full-year profit towards the upper end
of current expectations and the board looks forward to the
medium term with increasing confidence."
Ashtead said it had raised its interim dividend by 50
percent to 2.25 pence per share and had increased its full-year
capital guidance to 700 million pounds as it anticipates a
strong spring next year.