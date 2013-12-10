LONDON Dec 10 Equipment rental company Ashtead
expects full-year profit to hit the upper end of
expectations after a turnaround in the U.S. construction market
helped it to grow second-quarter pretax profit by 42 percent.
Ashtead has raised its forecasts at every announcement for
the past eight quarters, defying an otherwise volatile
construction market with bumper growth.
The London-listed company, which hires out diggers and tools
on short-term contracts, said a turnaround in the U.S. market
and a shift by builders towards renting equipment were driving
profits.
Pretax profit for the three months to Oct. 31 rose to 112.8
million pounds ($184.8 million) from 78.9 million pounds a year
earlier, beating analysts' forecasts. Revenue was up 23 percent
to 439.2 million pounds.
The market update prompted Jefferies analyst Justin Jordan
to upgrade his full-year pretax profit forecast by 4 percent to
342 million pounds.
"Right now there's a lot of construction out there, we're
very busy and the statistics have caught up with us," said
Ashtead Chief Executive Geoff Drabble.
Starts in non-residential construction in the United States
are up 13 percent this year, and forecasts for the U.S.
construction market for the next two years are good, he said.
Pretax profit at Ashtead's core U.S. brand Sunbelt Rentals,
which generated more than 90 percent of the group's profit in
the second quarter, rose by 32 percent.
"The UK construction market is a little less certain,"
Drabble said. "London is a building site, and it feels like
we're past the bottom. But the key is for some of the rhetoric
in terms of investment infrastructure to come through into hard
numbers."
Ashtead said it had raised its interim dividend by 50
percent to 2.25 pence per share and had increased its full-year
capital guidance to 700 million pounds.
It is planning to ramp up investment in new fleet as it
anticipates a strong spring next year, although Drabble said
small "bolt-on" acquisitions could account for some of this
year's increased capital expenditure.
Cantor Fitzgerald analysts said a strong performance in
Tuesday's trading could see Ashtead promoted to the large-cap
FTSE100 index on Wednesday.
Ashtead shares were up around 2.3 percent to 730 pence per
share at 0935 GMT.