(Adds CEO comments, share reaction)
By Li-mei Hoang
LONDON Dec 10 British industrial equipment hire
company Ashtead said it expected economic growth in the
United States and Britain to boost earnings this year, building
on a 33 percent rise in first-half profit announced on
Wednesday.
The company raised its annual earnings guidance for the
second time this year on strong demand from its markets on both
sides of the Atlantic.
"There is no getting away from the fact that if you look at
employment levels, the GDP growth, that in our core market in
North America and indeed increasingly in the UK, our markets are
getting better and we will benefit from that," Chief Executive
Geoff Drabble said.
"We think we are in for a long steady recovery," he told
Reuters.
Pre-tax profit jumped by a third to 266 million pounds ($416
million) for the six months to Oct. 31. Ashtead also raised its
interim dividend by 33 percent to 3.0 pence per share.
Ashtead, which rents everything from small tools to large
diggers and water pumps, has lifted its forecasts at nearly
every announcement for the past seven quarters despite a slow
recovery in construction markets.
Its U.S. business Sunbelt accounts for around 83 percent of
group revenue and UK business A-Plant provides the remainder.
Drabble said he now anticipated full-year results ahead of
its previous expectations. He did not give a precise figure but
said it was likely to be at the higher end of analyst estimates.
Shares in the company rose by 10 percent in early trading to
1189 pence and were up 7.6 percent by 1015 GMT, making the
company the highest riser on the FTSE 100 index.
"Ashtead continues to demonstrate significant market share
gain against a backdrop of recovering demand for non-residential
construction," said Liberum analysts.
"Q2 profit growth is 8 percent ahead of our expectation and
will likely prompt a 7 percent upgrade to consensus."
Prior to the announcement Ashtead was on average expected to
post a full-year pretax profit of 452 million pounds, according
to Reuters data.
Rival United Rentals Inc reported better than
expected third quarter profit in October after rental revenue
rose more than 15 percent.
($1 = 0.6375 pounds)
(Additional reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by Keith Weir)