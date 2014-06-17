INVESTMENT FOCUS-'Sweet spot' in European M&A puts floor under valuations
* Corporate confidence returning, environment for M&A in "sweet spot"": Goldman
June 17 Ashtead Group Plc
* Fy pretax profit 357 million stg versus 214 million stg year ago
* Final dividend 9.25 penceper share
* Pre-tax profits of £362m, up 50% from prior year
* Q4 operating profit up 45 percent to 82.6 million stg
* Q4 pre-tax profit up 48 percent to 69.4 million stg
* Well positioned for further growth and board looks forward to medium term with continued confidence Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Equities Newsroom)
* Corporate confidence returning, environment for M&A in "sweet spot"": Goldman
FRANKFURT, March 17 The operator of Frankfurt airport, Fraport, said on Friday it expects Lufthansa to grow its long-haul business at the hub despite a row over a foray by budget airlines into the airport.
March 17 British recruiting firm SThree reported flat gross profit at constant currency for the first quarter, held back by a slower UK and Ireland market following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.