By Li-mei Hoang
LONDON, March 4 British industrial equipment
hire company Ashtead raised its full-year profit
expectations on Tuesday after strong demand in the United States
and Britain helped drive a 51 percent jump in third-quarter
profits.
Ashtead, which makes 85 percent of its revenue from U.S.
division Sunbelt, posted a pre-tax profit of 80.4 million pounds
($134.41 million) for the third quarter which ended on Jan. 31,
up from 53.5 million a year earlier.
"We've had three good years of growth," CEO Geoff Drabble
told Reuters, adding it was down to structural growth and
cyclical recovery in the construction market.
"What we are very fortunate to be able to do is build on
that momentum during the downturn, and carrying that into
recovering markets ought to make us a lot fitter and a lot
healthier," he said.
Group revenue increased 23 percent to 1.25 billion pounds in
the nine months from 1.014 billion in 2012 with strong growth in
both its U.S. and UK businesses.
The London-listed company, which hires out diggers and tools
on short-term contracts, has grown rapidly over the past few
years as hard-up customers in the United States and Britain have
turned to hiring equipment rather than buying and maintaining
it.
The firm has also been able to invest in its fleet,
currently worth $3.4 billion, while credit has been tight for
its rivals, allowing it to secure work at higher prices and
increase market share.
Drabble said he would look to add more acquisitions in the
coming years to the company's specialist division to help
broaden its base and increase market share in both of the
regions its operates in.
Ashtead is currently the No.2 player in the United States,
with a market share of 6 percent, which it aims to double over
the coming years.
"We are such a transactional business with little or no
forward order book, the fact that we will get there, I think is
pretty inevitable, precision around when we will get there is
far more difficult," said Drabble.
The company has also enjoyed growth in its UK business,
A-Plant, which grew by 16 percent in the third quarter.
"We are clearly gaining market share here too, which is
encouraging because it's a long old hard ride in the UK," said
Drabble.
"We've settled the business down, we've invested sensibly
and we're now reaping the rewards of that. We've done some small
bolt-on acquisitions which is why the headline number for the UK
is so much better, and we will continue to do that," he added.
Shares in the firm leapt by 8.1 percent to 914.5 pence by
0859 GMT, making it the highest riser on the FTSE 100
index.
"Another sparkling update from Ashtead, delivering results
above and beyond expectations by some way," said Panmure analyst
Paul Jones.
"The company continues to enjoy the effects of increases in
fleet size and initial rate increases, and we expect further
organic growth," he said.