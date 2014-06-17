June 17 British equipment rental company Ashtead
said it was well positioned for further growth in the
coming years after it posted a 50 percent rise in full-year
pretax profit.
The company, which saw strong performances in both the
United States and Britain, said underlying pretax profit rose to
362.1 million pounds ($608 million) from 245.4 million a year
earlier, beating its guidance that it would hit the upper end of
analyst expectations.
Analysts had forecast an annual profit of 328-350 million
pounds.
($1 = 0.5956 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Li-mei Hoang, Editing by Paul Sandle)