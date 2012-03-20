March 20 Ashton Kutcher has signed up as an
astronaut tourist on Richard Branson's first spacecraft.
The British entrepreneur said on his blog that Kutcher, star
of television comedy "Two and a Half Men," will take a ride on a
Virgin Galactic flight into suborbital space, which gives
passengers a few minutes of weightlessness.
"I gave Ashton a quick call to congratulate and welcome him.
He is as thrilled as we are at the prospect of being among the
first to cross the final frontier (and back!) with us and to
experience the magic of space for himself," Branson said on his
blog.
Virgin Galactic, a part of Branson's Virgin Group of
companies that includes Virgin airlines, expects to test fly a
spacecraft beyond earth's atmosphere this year with commercial
passenger service to follow in 2013 or 2014.
Kutcher was the 500th person to sign up for rides on
SpaceShipTwo, a six-passenger, two-pilot spaceship being built
and tested by Scaled Composites, an aerospace company founded by
aircraft designer Burt Rutan and now owned by Northrop Grumman.
The suborbital flights cost about $200,000 per person, are
designed to reach an altitude of about 68 miles (109 km), giving
fliers a few minutes to experience zero gravity and glimpse
earth set against the blackness of space.
Branson said he and his children will be on the first
commercial flight and considers Virgin Galactic, which is the
most visible of a handful of companies developing spaceships for
tourism, "the most exciting business we have ever launched."
A spokesperson for Kutcher did not return a call seeking
comment.
Kutcher, 34, took up a new acting job replacing Charlie
Sheen on "Two and a Half Men" this past September.
