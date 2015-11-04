BRIEF-Bank of Qingdao says FY profit RMB2.089 bln, up 15.15 pct
* Fy net profit amounted to RMB2.089 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of RMB275 million or 15.15%
SHANGHAI Nov 4 China's top legislature on Wednesday ratified the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) agreement, which sets out the bank's legal framework, the official Xinhua news agency reported.
The AIIB, backed by China, was officially created in June and is set to rival the World Bank and Asian Development Bank in development work in Asia. It is set to officialy launch at the end of this year.
Indonesia's finance minister said on Wednesday the AIIB would start offering loans to foreign countries in January. (Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
LAGOS, March 24 Nigeria's overnight lending rate rose as high as 100 percent this week after the central bank withdrew naira liquidity to offset dollar purchases, but it fell sharply on Friday as the government disbursed budget funds through the banking system.