BEIJING, June 29 China will hold a 30.34 percent stake in the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), the Finance Ministry said on Monday, making Beijing the largest shareholder in a bank that is expected to project the country's growing influence.

China will have 26.06 percent of the voting rights in the bank, a Chinese-led development bank that will rival institutions such as the World Bank.

Countries defined as "within the region" will hold a cominbed 75 percent stake in the bank, the ministry said in a statement on its website, as delegates from 57 countries gathered in Beijing to witness the signing of the articles of agreement for the bank. (Reporting by China economics team; Editing by Alan Raybould)