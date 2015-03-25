(Adds Chinese foreign ministry comment on veto power issue)
SYDNEY, March 25 Australia is "well and truly"
disposed to join the China-led Asian Infrastructure Investment
Bank (AIIB), Prime Minister Tony Abbott said on Wednesday, but
wants to know how much power Beijing would hold in the
institution before a formal decision.
Fairfax Media citing government sources, reported the
federal cabinet has approved Australia signing a "memorandum of
understanding" on joining the AIIB.
Australia, South Korea and Japan are the notable regional
absentees from the bank, which the United States had warned
against. Despite Washington's misgivings, U.S. allies Britain,
France, Germany and Italy announced this month they would join
the bank, leading the Obama administration to reassess its
stance.
The Wall Street Journal reported this week that China had
proposed to forgo veto power at the AIIB to attract more
countries to join the new bank.
Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said on
Wednesday that each country's stake in the AIIB would decrease
as new member countries are brought into the organization.
She dismissed the notion that Beijing sought - or gave up -
veto power as an "impossible proposition".
The AIIB has been seen as a significant and possibly
historic setback to U.S. efforts to extend its influence in the
Asia Pacific region to balance China's growing financial clout
and assertiveness.
Although Australia is a vital part of Washington's strategic
"pivot" toward Asia, it is close to joining as well.
"We are certainly well and truly disposed to joining
something which is in fact a genuinely multilateral institution
with transparent governance, clear accountability and with major
decisions made by the board," Abbott told reporters.
"That is really the fundamental thing for us, would major
decisions be made by the board and is it going to be a
multilateral institution rather than one that is controlled by
any one country," he said at a news conference in Canberra.
Japan, however, is cautious about joining while South Korea
has said it is yet to decide.
Tokyo "does not need to sign in" on joining the bank unless
China lays out clear rules on when and what conditions it will
provide loans, Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday.
Japan is hesitant to join out of concern over China-led
lending practices, Tokyo's relations with Washington and the
AIIB's potential rivalry with the Asian Development Bank (ADB),
the Manila-based multilateral institution dominated by Japan and
the United States.
But ADB chief Takehiko Nakao said his institution could
cooperate with the AIIB and co-finance projects if standards for
loans were met.
"When it is formally established, co-financing would be a
major way of complementing ... We'd like to proceed with
co-financing" and other ways of cooperation, Nakao, a former
Japanese vice finance minister for international affairs, told a
news conference in Tokyo.
By custom, the ADB is headed by a former senior official
from the Bank of Japan or the country's finance ministry.
The World Bank has also said it is discussing cooperation
with the AIIB.
Abbott said he has discussed the matter with U.S. President
Barack Obama and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and would
continue talking to them.
Speaking to the Australia China Business Council, Treasurer
Joe Hockey said it was important to secure the country's best
interest in a well governed bank that will work to promote
greater infrastructure and growth in the region.
"If well designed, the AIIB could play a key role in helping
to address the region's acute infrastructure needs. In order to
do this we will need a strong and well governed AIIB," he said.
"It is early days for the AIIB, but China has made strong
progress on governance so far. The proposed governance
arrangements will be modelled on international best practice."
