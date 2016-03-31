* India sees $500 mln loan from AIIB for solar projects
* Modi targets 100 gigawatt solar capacity by 2022
* India looking for cheaper funds for clean energy projects
* Seeks more than $3 bln from multilateral lenders in
2016/17
By Manoj Kumar
NEW DELHI, March 31 India hopes to receive one
of the first loans issued by the China-led Asian Infrastructure
Investment Bank (AIIB) later this year, as it looks to raise
$500 million for solar power projects from the newly created
lender, Indian officials said.
Funding for clean energy projects would allay fears of
environmental lobbyists that the bank's relaxed lending criteria
could promote dirty fuels like coal in developing economies,
like India, that are in a hurry to ramp up energy output.
The multilateral investment bank, which has authorised
capital of $100 billion, plans to join global clean-energy
initiatives, and could fund eco-friendly investment projects to
avoid allegations of promoting pollution.
India, the bank's second biggest shareholder after China, is
looking to borrow from the AIIB, a senior official said, to back
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's plan of expanding installed solar
capacity to 100 gigawatts by 2022.
"In about six months, funds could start flowing from AIIB,"
Tarun Kapur, joint secretary at the Ministry of New and
Renewable Energy, told Reuters.
Interest on the loan is likely to be 2-2.5 percent and would
be linked to LIBOR - a floating benchmark based on the rate at
which commercial banks lend to each other - for a term of over
15 years.
The AIIB, which is headquartered in Beijing and was launched
in January, did not comment directly on borrowing by India but
said it was developing a project pipeline in a number of
countries.
"It is expected that the first loan decisions will be taken
later this year," it said in written answers to questions
submitted by Reuters.
BILLIONS SOUGHT
India is in talks with the World Bank, the Asian Development
Bank, Germany's KfW and the New Development Bank, set up by big
emerging economies that form the BRICS bloc, to raise more than
$3 billion in the financial year that starts April 1.
India has requested $500 million in financing from the ADB
to support rooftop solar, and a similar sum to expand
transmission networks to connect to solar parks. The ADB signed
a cooperation agreement with the U.S. Agency for International
Development (USAID) to back the solar power expansion.
India estimates it needs to invest up to $100 billion in
solar power in the next 6-7 years to meet its ambitious target
of boosting capacity by roughly 17 times from current levels of
5,800 megawatts.
"Financing is not an issue but we need cheaper funds," said
Kapur. After hedging costs of about 6-7 percent, the cost of
funding from the AIIB funds works out at just below 10 percent,
compared to domestic rates of about 12 percent, he said.
Another official at the finance ministry who has been
liaising with the AIIB, said initial talks had taken place on
clean energy projects and more proposals could soon be submitted
on other priority areas.
The AIIB is expected to lend $10 billion-$15 billion a year
for the first five or six years and could start operations in
the second quarter of 2016.
AIIB president Jin Liqun said earlier this year that the
bank has a good pipeline of co-financing projects and
stand-alone projects.
