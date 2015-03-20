TOKYO, March 20 Japan could consider joining a
China-led development bank if it could guarantee a credible
mechanism for providing loans, Finance Minister Taro Aso said,
the first time Tokyo has signalled it could be part of the
institution led by its arch-rival.
Around 30 countries, including Britain and Germany, have
decided to participate in the Asian Infrastructure Investment
Bank (AIIB), while the United States, Japan's main ally, has
urged countries to think twice before joining, citing worries
about governance and environmental safeguards.
The AIIB could emerge as a rival to the Asian Development
Bank, the Manila-based multilateral institution dominated by
Japan and the United States, and the World Bank, some analysts
have said.
Aso underscored the need for the China-backed bank to have
the board of directors screen and approve individual cases in
deciding provision of loans.
"We have been asking to ensure debt sustainability, taking
into account its impact on environment and society," he told
reporters after a cabinet meeting.
"We could (consider to join) if these issues are guaranteed.
We'll give it careful consideration from diplomatic and
economics viewpoints."
If the conditions were met "there could be a chance that we
would go inside and discuss. But so far we have not heard any
responses," he added.
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Richard Pullin and
Raju Gopalakrishnan)