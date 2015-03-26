(Repeats to chain to headlines, no change to text)
TOKYO, March 27 Japanese Finance Minister Taro
Aso said on Friday that the country remains cautious about
joining the China-led Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank
(AIIB) as its governance structure is unclear.
Japan is in close contact with key ally the United States in
exchanging views about the Beijing-based institute, while it has
not received any responses from China about its inquires on the
AIIB, Aso told reporters after a cabinet meeting.
South Korea said on Thursday it has decided to seek to be a
founding member of the AIIB, the latest key U.S. ally to join
the China-led institution despite Washington's misgivings.
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Richard Pullin)